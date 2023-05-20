Imran getting unprecedented relief, claims Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday alleged that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was getting unprecedented relief from the judiciary.
PPP leader Shazia Marri, who is also the federal minister for poverty alleviation, said “it has become abundantly clear that there exists a stark difference in dispensation of justice. It was denied to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed; however, relief is being granted today to different individuals by the same courts. We are reminded of the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the lack of justice in the case of late Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, where her killers were ultimately granted relief.” The spokesperson said it was disheartening to see the contrasting treatment received by those involved in similar cases.
“We witness the individual responsible for the embezzlement of Rs. 60 billion being welcomed as an honored guest in the Supreme Court. It is perplexing to comprehend how a person with such allegations against him can be greeted with such honors,” she contended.
Marri added that it was a matter of great concern that the court now claims that it is not possible for one person to attend so many cases simultaneously.