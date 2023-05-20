In S.Africa a 3-year-old reader stands out amid literacy ‘crisis’

Johannesburg-At three years old, a South African toddler reads better than 80 percent of the country’s schoolchildren who are more than three times her age. Lethukuthula Bhengu, whose reading skills have already made her a TikTok star with nearly a million followers, was this year named the youngest African “kidfluencer” at an annual award held by US children’s TV channel Nickelodeon. “My favourite book is ‘Tippie Likes to Romp’,” the toddler told AFP, holding up a purple book with a dancing elephant on the cover. Moments earlier she had pulled the tiny volume from a small bookcase after crawling excitedly across a colourful alphabet play mat in her family’s small flat in a Johannesburg suburb. “My mommy taught me to read,” Bhengu said before rushing through the pages, reading them out loud. Her skills are an exception in a country where eight out of ten fourth graders -- schoolchildren aged nine or 10 -- struggle to understand what they read, according to a study published this week. Bhengu’s parents started teaching her how to read after she turned two, seeing that she could memorise and associate words and objects, especially when they went grocery shopping. “It’s up to parents to make sure that our kids have a great future,” said Bhengu’s father, Phakiso Masooa, 27, commenting on South Africa’s poor showing in the research released by the US-based Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS).