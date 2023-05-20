IUB playing key role in social, educational uplift of Bahawalpur region: Baligh

LAHORE - Punjab Governor and Chancellor Engr Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman has said that the historic Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is playing a significant role in the social, educational and economic development of Bahawalpur region. The governor expressed these views with Vice Chancellor (VC) Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob during a meeting at the Governor’s House on Friday. He said that the government is paying full attention to the higher education sector and is helping to make the role of universities active in social and economic development. Provision of best manpower and infrastructure is being ensured to bring the quality of teaching and research activities to global level. The aim of these initiatives is to produce graduates who contribute to social development and contribute actively to the prosperity of the region along with their professional development.