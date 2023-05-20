IUB playing key role in social, educational uplift of Bahawalpur region: Baligh

LAHORE - Punjab Governor and Chan­cellor Engr Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman has said that the historic Islamia Uni­versity of Bahawalpur (IUB) is playing a significant role in the social, educational and economic development of Bahawalpur region. The governor expressed these views with Vice Chancel­lor (VC) Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob during a meeting at the Governor’s House on Friday. He said that the government is paying full attention to the higher edu­cation sector and is helping to make the role of univer­sities active in social and economic development. Provision of best manpower and infrastructure is being ensured to bring the qual­ity of teaching and research activities to global level. The aim of these initiatives is to produce graduates who contribute to social devel­opment and contribute ac­tively to the prosperity of the region along with their professional development.