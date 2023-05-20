JI’s Siraj survives suicide attack in Balochistan

QUETTA/PESHAWAR - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq on Friday survived a suicide bomb blast that targeted his convoy near the Zhob area of Balochistan on Friday, police and rescue workers said. The alleged suicide attacker was killed when he was trying to reach the convoy of Amir of Jamaat Islami (JI) Siraj Ul Haq, a major religious political party. According to police sources, five people were also injured in the blast. The injured were shifted to the hospital. Police also confirmed the killing of the suicide bomber.

JI Secretary General Amir-ul-Azeem on Friday confirmed that JI chief Sirajul Haq survived a bomb blast that targeted his convoy near the Zhob area of Baloch­istan. Police confirmed that there was an explosion near Siraj-ul-Haq’s convoy in Zhob and JI Amir Sirajul Haq survived the blast. Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if has strongly condemned the suicide attack on the convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Sirajul Haq.

In a statement on Friday, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the incident. The prime minister prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and also commiserated with the bereaved fami­lies. Ordering a thorough probe into the incident, Shehbaz Sharif directed the au­thorities concerned to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

According to the party, the JI chief, Sir­aj-ul-Haq, was on his way to address a public rally in Zhob district, located about 340 kilometers away from Quet­ta, when his caravan came under attack.

Abdul Kabir Shakir, the party’s vice-president in Balochistan, said the JI chief was traveling with him and the par­ty’s top provincial leader, Abdul Haque Hashmi, when the bomber detonated himself near their vehicle.

“The suicide bomber targeted the vehi­cle by blowing himself up right next to our door, but all three of us and our driv­er luckily remained unhurt,” he said. He added seven JI workers were injured in the explosion while four of them were in “critical condition.” The bomber himself was killed in the incident.

Shakir confirmed the rally would take place as per schedule.

“It will conclude after the speech of the Amir of Jamaat,” he added.

Sher Ali, a local police officer, said the bomber’s suicide vest did not fully det­onate, resulting in fewer casualties. No group has so far claimed responsibili­ty for the attack. The Pakistani Taliban dissociated themselves from the attack while condemning it in a statement.

SENATOR KAKAR’S BROTHER INJURED IN QUETTA FIRING

Two people including a brother of Sen­ator Manzoor Khan Kakar were injured in firing incident by unknown gunmen at Western Bypass area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Naseer Khan Kakar was on way home in a vehicle when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, Naseer Khan Kakar and one passerby received injuries on the spot. The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

The Naseer Khan is reported to be brother of Senator Manzoor Khan Kakar.

Police have registered a case and start­ed investigation.

POLICEMAN SHOT DEAD

A police cop was killed in an attack by armed men on a polio team in Kili Kariz, a suburb of Mastung district here Friday, officials of the district administration told.

They said the armed men, opened fire on a polio team killing the police cop Shahzad Ahmed Bangulzai on the spot.

Soon after the incident, local adminis­tration reached the site and shifted the deceased to Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Rai­sani Hospital. The attackers managed to escape from the crime scene.

FURTHER PROBE IS UNDERWAY.

One died, 22 injured in grenade attack on police van in Tank

A passerby was killed and 22 people including two cops were injured in a gre­nade attack on a police van and followed by an exchange of fire between the po­lice and terrorists in the Tank on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, the police van was targeted opposite the side of ‘Dr Muhammad Amin Clinic’ on Bannu Road in the precincts of the City police station. Two motorcyclists hurled a hand grenade into the front seat of the vehicle of Inspector Sharif Ullah Kundi which was thrown out of the vehicle by the Driver of the van, Constable Afnan however it got blasted.

As a result, two constable Afnan, con­stable Jameel and 20 civilians sustained wounds however Inspector Sharif Ullah Kundi remained safe while the terrorist escaped from the scene. The rider-squad of the police followed the terrorists and an exchange of fire happened in the Gold­en Market area between the police and the terrorists. In the fire exchange, one terror­ist identified as Umair son of Hanif Khan resident of Kirri Haider was killed while his accomplice managed to escape. A pass­erby namely Misbah Uddin son of Nekb­kaht Shah resident of Peeran Kot also got injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

The injured and the body were shift­ed to the District Headquarters hospital (DHQ) Tank by the rescue teams.

Later, the seriously injured constable Jameel was shifted to DHQ Hospital Dera Ismail Khan.

After the incident, a heavy contingent of police led by senior officers reached the site and started a search operation.

The injured civilians included Muhammad Alam son of Saad Ullah resident of Maghzai, Nemat Ullah son of Akram Khan resident of Shah Alam, Nazar Gul son of Gul Zar Deen resident of Kirri Shah Noor, Hazrat Ullah son of Akram resident of Gandi Shekhan, Abdul Rehman son of Haji Khoza Khan resident of Tatour, Akhtar Khan son of Tehsildar resi­dent of Waran, Habib ur Rehman son of Gul Amin resident of Dheri Abakhel, Ahmad son of Meerat Khan resident of Zam Qila, Rizwan son of Baqi Gul reisent of Umar Khankley, Kila khan son of Gulbaz resident of Babar Mulakhel, Abdul Latif son of Abdul Rash­eed resident of Hathala, Ayan Khan son of Barkat Ullah resident of Durki, Abdulsalam son of Momin Khan resident of Pathankot, Muhammad Husnain son of Muhammad Akram resident of Touran, Riaz Khan son of Naseer resident of Mohallah Mehsudan, Ehsan Ullah son of Abdul Razaq resident of Waran, Adam Khan son of Safdar Khan resi­dent of Lakki Machankhel, Saleem Ullah son of Atta Ullah resident of Kirri Marooti, Abdul Khaliq son of Muhammad Nawaz resident of Durki, Khana Gul son of Akram resident of Girni Sheikhan.