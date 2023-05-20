Saturday, May 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Journalist Dawoodpoto remembered in condolence reference

STAFF REPORT
May 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

LARKANA - Directorate of Information Larkana division Friday held a condolence reference in memory of Journalist Jamal Dawoodpoto here. The meeting, attended by Director Information Larkana Darshan Lal, information officers, and the staff members of the directorate expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the late journalist. They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1684472220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023