Journalist Dawoodpoto remembered in condolence reference

LARKANA - Directorate of Information Larkana division Friday held a condolence reference in memory of Journalist Jamal Dawoodpoto here. The meeting, attended by Director Information Larkana Darshan Lal, information officers, and the staff members of the directorate expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the late journalist. They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.