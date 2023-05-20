Saturday, May 20, 2023
Kaira says India planning G20 session in occupied Kashmir to hide its atrocities

Web Desk
11:41 PM | May 20, 2023
National

Prime Minister advisor on Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Saturday that India wanted to hold the G20 session to hide its cruelties in the occupied Kashmir.

He mentioned that the oppression of India on Kashmiris was increasing with every passing day while adding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised the issue of Kashmir at every forum.

Mr Kaira stressed that the incumbent government would not shy away from raising the Kashmir issue at all forums mentioning Imran Khan did not raise the desired voice for the oppressed people of the Indian occupied valley.

He claimed that due to the effective foreign policy, G20 members were voicing concerns over the session’s location highlighting India and Turkey would not participate in the session.

