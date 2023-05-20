Kashmore-Kandhkot DC visits exam centres

LARKANA -Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Munawwar Ali Mithani on Friday’s surprise visit to examination centres of Kandhkot and Ghouspur to review the ongoing examination process of Annual Examinations-2023 of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I & II (Class IX & X), where he inspected the on-going examination process. He has called upon invigilators and other examination staff to curb the menace of copying culture and the use of unfair means during the examinations of Secondary School Certificate Part-I and Part-II Annual Examinations. He issued strict instructions to the staff at the examination centres and said that students should be allowed to enter the examination hall after a thorough search.