Kids demand Love and affection

Lahore-This is the story of a 20-year-old young boys’ recovery from autism. It had been a long challenging and tough time but ultimately, he did it. He did it with patience, perseverance and determination. Max was born to a very wealthy family. His father was a very successful and busy businessman. With his business spread across many countries, he often stayed abroad for business. His mother was mostly busy in her social work activities. This was the beginning of Max lonely and sad life. Due to their activities, it was very difficult for his parents to spare some time for him.So, he so he remained unattended during his early childhood and could not get the growth of his mind as other children of his age would get. Every morning Max’s mother left home early, in her absence servants were supposed to look after Max. There was every facility and comfort provided to him by his parents. He had everything that anyone can imagine. The only thing he longed for was love, care and attention from his parents. Unfortunately, the servants were not so honest and faithful as they should have been. So Max would lay there in his room among numerous lifeless toys. He is mind did not grow at the speed as other boy children did. Slowly and gradually the time passed and max remained as young and behind his age as his parents had left him unattended in childhood. It was first discovered by one of their relatives in a family gathering that Max has some mental issues as he was behaving weirdly and very childishly. That was the time when his parents realized that something was wrong with their boy and they realized their mistake by the time Max was ten. This was a very sad and alarming situation because of their negligence. their own son had been subjected to autism and it was next to impossible to see him living a normal life in the future to come. They took him to the doctor who advised them on different practices and most importantly they love and attention. His mother quit all her commitments and dedicated herself to Max. She began to treat Max as a newborn baby. She took care of all the minute details. She started to teach him everything from the beginning. His father also began to visit his house frequently now. He would give maximum time to look after max and give him as much attention he could give. They also hide the best and most expensive teachers who was specialized to teach such students. Everyone was doing his best but it seemed impossible. Max was not showing improvement. Everybody was worried and upset about Max. He was still behaving weirdly. His mother did not lose hope. She kept on trying on him. She tried to do whatever she could to compensate for their mistake. She also got him admitted to a school specialized in teaching children suffering from autism. After five years of hard work and struggle they could see a slight improvement in max. He began to respond which seemed a whole fortune of happiness to his parents but still, it was a long way to go. One day they hired a new teacher who was very caring and affectionate. The teacher started to train him in a totally different way by letting him experience all the situations and adventures a boy of his age would experience. His mother would cry and regret for being irresponsible and careless. She remembered the time when she would leave Max alone at the mercy of her servants. It really was a hard time for her and her husband. They repented to an extent that they quit all of their extra activities. They dedicated all their efforts to the recovery of their boy Slowly and steadily their efforts bore fruit and Max with the help of the trainer begin to show improvements not only in his thinking ability but also learning and understanding. It took him five years to recover to the basics of learning. Unexpectedly, he proved to be smarter than what was expected of him. He began to read and learn like a normal boy. He was very happy with his new condition. He enjoyed each and every minute of his learning. At the age of 18, he recovered completely and begin to live a normal life. His parents were very happy and thanked god for giving their son another chance to live. Unexpectedly, Max proved to be more mature intelligent, and hard-working. He would be excited at this moment of his life. One day while sitting at the dining table waiting for dinner he announced that he wanted to be of some to the society by helping the little boys and girls suffering from the same problem that he had experienced. His father liked the idea and promised him that he would do every possible thing that can make his son happy. Being arich man it was not very difficult for him to help his son financially, morally, and even physically. Max called upon his teacher and discussed with her what he wanted to do. His teacher was happy and excited but she also knew that it was not an easy task. Anyway, she promised him to help him in all possible ways. Max plan to build an institution where children with autism would be admitted and nurtured. It took him two years to execute his plan. By then he was twenty. As he had entered into a new phase of his life. He was lucky that he his parents were wealthy enough to provide him with all the facilities, comforts, treatment, and education but he was worried about the children who were less privileged and could not afford to buy daily needs. So, he built an institution where all the facilities were available under one roof. Today he was going to start his life with the determination that he will not let anyone suffer from autism for the lack of money or attention. He thanked his parent’s teachers and everyone who helped him during his illness. During his speech, while inaugurating the building he said that autism is not a lethal disease and that someone suffering from it should not be abandoned instead they should be provided with the due attention. He thanked everyone and stepped inside with a smile.

(The writer is student of Aitchison College, Lahore)