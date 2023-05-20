Killer of seven persons arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Sargodha District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran said on Friday the police had succeeded in arresting the killer of seven persons. Providing details to media, he said Muhammad Asghar, son of Muham­mad Shafique, a resident of 43-NB, had allegedly killed seven persons and created an environment of fear in the area. A police team, led by ASP City Circle Usman Mir, succeeded in arresting him after hectic efforts.

The DPO said the Sargodha district police also arrested 300 proclaimed offenders (POs), 156 court absconders, 80 bike-lifters, 44 cattle thieves, and 1,188 anti-social elements in the last 11 months. The police also unearthed and destroyed 23 distilleries. More than 2,000-litre liquor, 288 pistols,156 guns, 37 Kalashnikovs,1,928 bullets, 290 rounds, 337 cattle-heads,189 mo­torcycles, 180 mobile-phones were recovered from the arrested criminals during this period, he added.