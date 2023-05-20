Lack of nutrients in food  

I am writing to express my concern about the lack of nutrients in the food served in the cafeterias of educational institutions in Pakistan. It is common knowledge that a balanced diet is crucial for students to maintain their focus and energy throughout the day. As a student myself, I have noticed that the food served in most school cafeterias is often highly processed and lacks the necessary nutrients that students need to thrive. This can lead to a wide range of health problems, which can have serious consequences for students’ academic and personal lives.

In conclusion, I urge educational institutions to take immediate action to address the lack of nutrients in school cafeterias. This means incorporating more fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains into the cafeteria menu and reducing the amount of processed and high-calorie foods. Providing students with nutritious and balanced meals is not only crucial for their health and well-being but also for their academic success and overall quality of life.

FATIMA NADEEM,

Lahore.