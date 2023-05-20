Saturday, May 20, 2023
Law, constitution and judiciary's decisions are being disrespected: Sheikh Rasheed

Web Desk
1:56 PM | May 20, 2023
Awami Muslim League chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday how a common man could get justice if decisions given by courts would be disrespected. 

Sheikh Rashid said on the social media website Twitter that the constitution, law and the decisions of the judiciary were being disrespected. 

“Educated people are being arrested illegally. When these educated youth will come out of jails, they will leave the country or fall into the hands of extremists. The courts can make them part of this society by providing them legal justice. This can be done only by courts,” Mr Ahmed emphasised. 

The former minister said judges were unhappy because law, constitution and their decisions were being disobeyed. Judges were saying that their judgements were being insulted. 

The AML chief said the judges were of the view that the way they (rulers) were making fun of the constitution was unprecedented and this had not been done even during the unconstitutional regimes. He said people were not only being arrested from courts but also when bail was granted to them outside courts. "Police arrest them in another case or law-enforcement agencies from another province detain them," he deplored. 

He said the speaker would never allow 72 members of the National Assembly to enter the house. He (the speaker) would disobey decision of the judiciary.

