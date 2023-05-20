LHC suspends detention of 123 PTI members under MPO

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday suspended detention orders of 123 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers from Faisalabad under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

The court announced the verdict on PTI’s Farrukh Habib’s plea seeking the recovery of 123 PTI workers from Faisalabad.

LHC judge Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu conducted a hearing and suspended the detention orders of the PTI workers. He also ordered their immediate release.

Yesterday, the Peshawar High Court suspended the orders of authorities to detain around 150 leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in the province under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

A bench consisting of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah declared that the petitioners, who had been kept in different prisons, should be freed if they’re not required in any other cases and that each of them should produce two surety bonds each of Rs200,000 for their release.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.