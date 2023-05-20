LWMC CEO visits plant

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Manage­ment Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din paid a visit to a compost plant, working under the company, here on Friday. He said that all efforts were being made to establish an integrated solid waste management system in the provincial capital. In this regard, all resourc­es are being utilised to promote 3Rs [Reduce, Reuse, Recycle] strat­egy, the CEO said. Gen­eral Manager Planning Dr Kamran and Man­ager Compost Plant Muhammad Yasir gave briefing about working of the compost to the visiting official. At the Mehmood Booti plant, composting process is being done to produce indigenous fertiliser called ‘Belia’.