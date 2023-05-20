Saturday, May 20, 2023
Mashal Malik to stage rally against G20 conference in occupied Kashmir

Web Desk
11:39 PM | May 20, 2023
National

Mashal Malik, wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, on Saturday announced staging a rally in the federal capital against the G20 conference convened by India in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a presser, she said Kashmiri leaders were detained, adding that Kashmiri people were reeling under cruelty. “India wants to establish control in occupied Kashmir,” she added.

She went on to say that on one hand, India cheered on its actions in occupied Kashmir in 2019, while on the other, it was convening G20 conference in the same region. “I have urged all international leaders participating in the conference to boycott the conference,” she added.

Ms Malik said it would be akin to endorsing the cruelty in Kashmir if they participated in the meeting.

