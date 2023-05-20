Military courts preferred owing to credibility, says Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday she was not in favour of trying civilians in military courts but look at the credibility of civilian courts first.

Addressing a meeting of religious scholars, she said civilian courts had become controversial, adding that they had become a tool for [appeasing] a political party. “How could we expect justice now,” she questioned.

She went on to say that it was the biggest crime to use religion for political purposes, adding that PTI chief Imran Khan always used religion card.

Ms Nawaz said foreign funding was employed to raise Mr Khan, adding that his party burned the country on holding him accountable. “Now they are hiding when it is the time for real freedom,” she added.

PML-N leader said Mr Khan was seeking evidence on his party’s involvement in 9/5 attacks, adding that how could Mr Khan forget the image of his nephew Hassan Niazi holding a baton carrying Pakistan Army’s picture during the protest. “Familiar yourself with PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid’s leaked audios and videos too,” she added.