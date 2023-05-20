Minister orders to form plan for restoration of trains operation at ML-2

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed to form an action plan for the restoration of all trains at the ML-2 including Mohenjodaro Express train. Presiding over a meeting at the PR Headquarters here on Friday, he said that shutting down of the trains in deficit was not the solution, adding that these trains could be made profitable by better monitoring. He also directed to make a plan on urgent basis to increase the income of the railways dry ports. He said that income of the dry ports could be increased by facilitating the business community.