Minister orders to form plan for restoration of trains operation at ML-2

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Railways and Avi­ation Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed to form an action plan for the restoration of all trains at the ML-2 including Mohenjodaro Express train. Presiding over a meeting at the PR Headquarters here on Friday, he said that shutting down of the trains in deficit was not the solution, add­ing that these trains could be made profitable by better monitoring. He also directed to make a plan on urgent ba­sis to increase the income of the railways dry ports. He said that income of the dry ports could be increased by facilitat­ing the business community.