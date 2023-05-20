Saturday, May 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Minister orders to form plan for restoration of trains operation at ML-2

Agencies
May 20, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   Federal Minister for Railways and Avi­ation Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed to form an action plan for the restoration of all trains at the ML-2 including Mohenjodaro Express train. Presiding over a meeting at the PR Headquarters here on Friday, he said that shutting down of the trains in deficit was not the solution, add­ing that these trains could be made profitable by better monitoring. He also directed to make a plan on urgent ba­sis to increase the income of the railways dry ports. He said that income of the dry ports could be increased by facilitat­ing the business community.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1684546198.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023