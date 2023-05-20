More leaders leave PTI over May 9 violence

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Minority Wing’s leader Jai Parkash Friday announced to quit the party due to violence took place all over the country. Addressing the media in Karachi on Friday, he strongly condemned the violence that took place in the country following the arrest of PTI Chairman. He said those responsible for attacks on army installations, Jinnah House and other defense installations should be punished. Meanwhile, KP’s former minister Iqbal Wazir has also announced to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Addressing a news conference in Peshawar, he regretted damages made by party workers to the national and military installations.
Muhammad Mobeen Khan Khilji, member Balochistan provincial assembly has resigned from Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaaf. He made this announcement at a presser in Quetta this afternoon.
He strongly condemned the 9th May vandalism and violence carried out by PTI workers against the arrest of Imran Khan. PTI’s former MNA from Orakzai Agency Malik Jawad Hussain has also announced to quit the party.