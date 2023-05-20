Saturday, May 20, 2023
More leaders leave PTI over May 9 violence

More leaders leave PTI over May 9 violence
Monitoring Desk
May 20, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf Minority Wing’s leader Jai Parkash Fri­day announced to quit the party due to violence took place all over the country. Addressing the media in Karachi on Fri­day, he strongly condemned the violence that took place in the country following the arrest of PTI Chairman. He said those responsible for attacks on army installations, Jinnah House and other defense installations should be punished. Mean­while, KP’s former minister Iqbal Wazir has also announced to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Ad­dressing a news conference in Peshawar, he re­gretted damages made by party workers to the na­tional and military installations.

Muhammad Mobeen Khan Khilji, member Ba­lochistan provincial assembly has resigned from Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaaf. He made this an­nouncement at a presser in Quetta this afternoon.

He strongly condemned the 9th May vandalism and violence carried out by PTI workers against the arrest of Imran Khan. PTI’s former MNA from Orakzai Agency Malik Jawad Hussain has also an­nounced to quit the party.

Monitoring Desk

