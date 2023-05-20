Saturday, May 20, 2023
NAB acquits Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana Housing reference

9:58 AM | May 20, 2023
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday acquitted Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Housing scandal.

The Ashiana Housing scandal, which involved allegations of irregularities, has been a highly contentious issue. However, NAB’s report states that no concrete evidence of corruption or misuse of authority was found during their inquiry which leads the acquittal of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The report submitted by NAB officials in court emphasizes that the accusations against Shahbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Housing scandal could not be substantiated. The inquiry was conducted twice, and no evidence was discovered to support claims of any wrongdoing.

The NAB report further highlighted that Shahbaz Sharif did not derive any personal benefits from the Ashiana Housing project. The evidence presented indicates that public officeholders did not exploit their positions for personal gain, nor did they cause any financial losses to the government treasury.

Canal breach inundated surrounding areas

The NAB report cleared Kamran Kiyani of any wrongdoing in account of the government treasury. According to the NAB report, Kiyani did not cause any financial loss to the government during his tenure.

Furthermore, the NAB report also acquitted Fawad Hassan Fawad from allegations of accepting bribes for awarding contracts.

The NAB report confirmed that the contract for the Ashiana Housing Scheme was awarded in accordance with the law. The report emphasized that anti-corruption laws were strictly followed during the process.

With this report in hand, the case will now proceed to the Accountability Court in Lahore. It is expected that the court will make a decision based on the evidence presented and may grant Shahbaz Sharif’s request for acquittal.

