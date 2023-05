ISLAMABAD - The Na­tional Accountability Bu­reau (NAB) Friday decided to investigate the allega­tions of corruption and ir­regularities in the Punjab Free Flour Scheme. The de­cision was taken at the re­quest of Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. The caretaker Chief Minister, through a letter addressed to the Chairman of NAB requested the an­ti-corruption watchdog to probe the allegations of cor­ruption and irregularities in the scheme.