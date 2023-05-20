NDRMF to provide over Rs3b for flood rehab schemes in Sindh

ISLAMABAD - National Disaster Risk Management Fund would provide more than Rs3 billion for Rehabilitation/ Reconstruction of Flood Schemes in Sindh.

The NDRMF will fund Rs three billion eleven million four hundred sixty thousand and seventy to Irrigation Department, government of Sindh, for their project title: Building Resilience of Damaged Flood Mitigation Structures Along River Indus in Sindh Resilience and Adoptive Population in Disaster (RAPID).

CEO NDRMF, Bilal Anwar and Abdullah Bhurgri, Project Director Flood Emergency and Reconstruction Projects Sindh Irrigation Department signed the contract. The said financial support will be extended to the respective entities as grant financing. Grant Implementation Agreement between NDRMF and Irrigation Department, Government of Sindh, were signed in this regard.

The Project is designed for rehabilitation / reconstruction of four schemes that received major damages/ losses during the monsoon floods 2022 in districts Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroze, Sujawal and Matiari. and need rehabilitation on urgent basis as any flooding of similar nature may cause damages to life and property.

These schemes include Stone Apron and Stone Pitching along SM Bund from Mile 70/7 to 72/0 in Moro Bund Sub Division, rehabilitation/ reconstruction of Stud/ Apron along SM Bund at Mile 12/0 to 12/7 and Bakhri Loop Bund Mile 0/0 to 0/1 in Kandiaro Bund Sub Division, rehabilitation, raising and strengthening of Spurs along Surjani Complex Bund Sujawal of Pinyari Circle Hyderabad Kotri Barrage Region Hyderabad and recouping of Stone Spurs Mile 142/3 and Stone Studs Mile 136/1 along S.M Bund in Hala (Irrigation) Division Hala With 578,000 targeted beneficiaries and protecting 127,476 Hectare of agriculture land against negative impacts of multiple natural disasters.

Sindh is one of the worst affected provinces during Floods 2022. A total of 10 million people affected in 30 districts. The worst affected areas remained inundated for months due to absence of natural drainage pathways leaving behind a vast magnitude of damaged public infrastructure, agriculture land and houses of people, requiring extensive medium to long term rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts. The proposed interventions are in line with National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP).

The GoP had been working with number of development partners to identify opportunities and mechanism to enhance financial management of disaster risk. These initiatives resulted in establishment of multi donor NDRMF. It is a government-owned not-forprofit company with a corporate structure, incorporated with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, under Section 42 of the Companies Ordinance 1984. NDRMF finances up to 70% of eligible projects cost while 30% of the total project cost is borne by the fund implementing partners. It works for reducing the socio-economic and fiscal vulnerability of the country & its population to natural hazards and climate change, through financing investments in DRR and preparedness that have high economic impacts.