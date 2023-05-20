Only anti-state elements can attack security institutions: Raja Pervaiz

LAHORE - National Assembly Speaker Raja Per­vaiz Ashraf has said that only anti-state elements can attack the security insti­tutions. Talking to the media after visit­ing Jinnah House [Corps Commander’s House] here on Friday, he expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army. He said that May-9 would be remembered as a black day in the history of the coun­try. He paid tribute to the Pak Army for showing patience after the violent in­cidents. He said that the enemy like In­dia was expressing its joy over those incidents. The speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to save the nation from such negative incidents and negative thoughts among the younger generation. He said that every patriotic Pakistani was upset on the May-9 tragedy. He said that how come a Pakistani could even think of at­tacking the Jinnah House. Raja Pervaiz said that the homeland was like an um­brella for all the people and it was a trust and mandate for the next generation, so everyone was bound to protect it, like himself and his children. He said securi­ty and solidarity of the country, love with the homeland and honour should be the first priority of all people of Pakistan.