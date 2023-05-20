Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team’s training camp for Asia Cup from 22nd

LAHORE-The training camp of the Pakistan Wheelchair-bound cricket team for preparation for the Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup will commence from Monday (May 22) here at Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground.

Pakistan is hosting the Asia Cup in July at the neutral venue of Nepal, President of Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council (PWCC) Rookhsana Rajpoot said on Friday. “We were all set to host the event in Pakistan but due to some issues, we have decided to shift it to Nepal,” said Rookhsana.

She said that every effort would be made to make the event a real success, commencing on July 11. “Preparations to stage the event are underway. We hope fans will enjoy exciting contests during the event,” she added. The matches will be played at the two grounds in Kathmandu.

According to Rookhsana, Pakistan’s outfit consisted of a bunch of highly talented players, who are capable of winning the event. “Our players are in good shape. They have been working really hard for quite some time. I’m sure they will emerge victorious in the event,” she added.

Teams from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will participate in the Asia Cup. “We will also host the Afghanistan wheelchair cricket-bound team in June for a series, to be held in Islamabad.

“The Afghanistan team will play three T20Is and two ODIs against Pakistan. “It will be a watershed moment as it will be for the first time in history that an international wheelchair cricket team will visit Pakistan for a series,” Rookhsana added.

She said it would also be the first time in the history of wheelchair cricket that an international one-day match would take place between the two teams.