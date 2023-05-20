Saturday, May 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
May 20, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

How do we stop violence, looting, and riots? 

The way that we stop that is by making sure that people have the things that they need to thrive.

–Alicia Garza

The Lahore Riots of 1953 were a series of violent outbursts against the Ahmadiyya movement in the city of Lahore. The riots began in February and spread throughout the city, turning into murders, looting and arson instances. The violence was incited by the Jamaat-e-Islami political party who had opposed the community from the get go. It was crushed by the Pakistani army under Governor General Ghulam Muhammad and the ultimate imposition of the martial law on March 6.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1684472220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023