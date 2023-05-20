How do we stop violence, looting, and riots?

The way that we stop that is by making sure that people have the things that they need to thrive.

–Alicia Garza

The Lahore Riots of 1953 were a series of violent outbursts against the Ahmadiyya movement in the city of Lahore. The riots began in February and spread throughout the city, turning into murders, looting and arson instances. The violence was incited by the Jamaat-e-Islami political party who had opposed the community from the get go. It was crushed by the Pakistani army under Governor General Ghulam Muhammad and the ultimate imposition of the martial law on March 6.