PHDEC conducts webinar on garlic

LAHORE-Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) has conducted a webinar on the topic of “Harvesting and Storage of Garlic”. The purpose of the webinar was to bring the maximum of the stakeholders on board to discuss harvesting methods, postharvest handling techniques, curing & storages issues to minimize the postharvest losses and availability of premium quality garlic in domestic and high-end-market.

CEO, PHDEC Athar Hussain Khokhar welcomed all the participants and informed the participants about the mandate and upcoming pilot projects of PHDEC. He extended PHDEC full support to the stakeholders in any product and export related matters.

Experts from NARC, Islamabad & PMAS Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi were invited to enlighten the garlic growers/farmers on the subject matter.

Dr. Hidayatullah, Program Leader/Principal Scientific Officer from NARC, Islamabad, emphasized that farmers may avoid post-harvest losses if they would manage proper transportation and effective storage after harvesting of garlic. He provided a detailed overview of pre & post-harvest issues, drying and curing of garlic, packaging & storage related issues. He concluded with the appreciation to the PHDEC’s initiative of preparing product manual for garlic and organizing such kind of capacity building webinars.

Dr. Tanveer Hussain, Assistant Professor from Department of Horticulture, PMAS Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, explained the harvesting process with pictorial slides and explained the methods of harvesting. He added that by drying excess moisture, shelf life & quality of garlic should be improved.

A large number of participants from growers, processors, exporters, R&D and academia participated in the webinar and appreciated the PHDEC’s initiative of conducting the webinar on an important topic of harvestingand storage of garlic.

Jafar Ali, Assistant Manager (Agri Products), thanked all participants for attending the webinar and expressed PHDEC’s full support in any product development related matters to the participants.