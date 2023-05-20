PM’s Peshawar visit to promote national unity: PML-N

PESHAWAR - Spokesman of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Akhtiyar Wali Khan, announced that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s forthcoming visit to Peshawar served as a crucial component of the national unity agenda. In a media interaction held on Friday, he revealed that the Prime Minister would be undertaking a one-day visit to Radio Pakistan and the Associated Press of Pakistan Office Peshawar Bureau. These establishments had fallen victim to the destructive acts of miscreants affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The incident, which occurred on May 9, 2023, destroyed the Chagai mountains model within the premises of the national broadcaster. Subsequently, on May 10, 2023, the entire building was set ablaze.