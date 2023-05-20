Saturday, May 20, 2023
PM’s Peshawar visit to promote national unity: PML-N

APP
May 20, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -     Spokesman of  the Pakistan Muslim League (N),  Akhtiyar Wali Khan, announced  that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad  Shehbaz Sharif’s forthcoming  visit to Peshawar served as a  crucial component of the national  unity agenda.  In a media interaction held on  Friday, he revealed that the Prime  Minister would be undertaking a  one-day visit to Radio Pakistan and  the Associated Press of Pakistan  Office Peshawar Bureau. These  establishments had fallen victim  to the destructive acts of miscreants  affiliated with the Pakistan  Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The  incident, which occurred on May 9,  2023, destroyed the Chagai mountains  model within the premises of  the national broadcaster. Subsequently,  on May 10, 2023, the entire  building was set ablaze.

APP

