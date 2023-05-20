PPP condemns PTI for violent incidents after May 9 Imran’s arrest

KARACHI - The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which met here on Friday, denounced the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the violent incidents that unfolded fol­lowing the arrest of Imran Khan.

Led by President PPP-P Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the CEC held a hybrid meeting and passed a resolution con­demning the events of May 9.

In the resolution, the PPP strongly condemned the acts of violence and destruction that occurred in various cities across the country. These includ­ed the desecration of the martyrs’ me­morial in Sargodha, the arson attack on Jinnah House, the vandalism at FC Fort in Dir and Mardan, the destruction of Shaheed Colonel Sher Khan’s statue, the burning of the Swat Motorway Toll Plaza, the torching of the Rawalpindi Metro Station and Peshawar Radio Sta­tion, and the targeted burning of pas­senger buses in Karachi.

The resolution emphasized that such attacks on private, public, and military properties, as well as sensi­tive installations, were a direct chal­lenge to the authority of the state of Pakistan. Furthermore, the resolu­tion highlighted the history of po­litical victimization endured by PPP leaders, including the judicial martyr­dom of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the assassination of Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and Mir Murtaza Bhutto, and the martyrdom of Shaheed Mohtar­ma Benazir Bhutto. Despite these adversities, the PPP remained com­mitted to peaceful political struggle. It underscored that even during the imprisonment of former President Asif Ali Zardari and the arrest of PPP Women’s Wing Central President Ms. Faryal Talpur, the party never resort­ed to rallying against the country or its institutions.

Speaking at a press conference af­ter the meeting, Federal Minister for Environmental Change Sherry Rehm­an condemned the planned attacks on security agency installations and martyrs’ memorials that occurred on May 9. She asserted that those who attacked national institutions should face consequences for their actions.

Rehman expressed surprise at the leniency shown by the three-member Supreme Court bench towards the per­petrators of violence. She added that the PPP was fully aware of the econom­ic hardships faced by the people and was actively working to provide relief.

During the meeting, the PPP’s central executive committee also addressed the issue of the census and called for consistent standards throughout the country. Addition­ally, they expressed concern about the dire economic situation and sug­gested measures to improve it.

Sherry Rehman further shared that the committee appreciated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ diplo­matic achievements. Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would soon visit Azad Kash­mir to strengthen diplomatic ties.

Overall, the PPP remains com­mitted to upholding peaceful poli­tics, seeking justice for the violent incidents, and working towards improving the economic well-be­ing of the country.