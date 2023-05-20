Protest and unrest  

The new wave of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is worrying. People are protesting the deteriorating law and order situation. According to a report, there was a 23% increase in terrorist incidents in April of this year. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the worst affected, with 49 percent of attacks reported in April.

A few days ago, after the brutal killing of 8 people, including seven teachers, by unknown individuals in the high school of Para Chinar area of Karam district, the atmosphere throughout the district is mournful. All markets and educational institutions are closed as a sign of mourning and protest.

The teachers’ community has started protests across the province. Organized by Olsi Paswan in Swat, thousands of people took to the streets to protest against the lawlessness in Kanju Chowk, chanting “We want peace in Swat” and demanding an investigation into the Kabal tragedy.

Jamaat-e-Islami senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen, National Assembly members Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir, and other speakers addressed the demonstration, stating that we will not tolerate any more war and terrorism on our land. They will not allow any compromises on peace.

Last month, 18 people, including 11 police personnel, were killed, and 80 others were injured in two explosions at the Kabul CTD police station in Swat. Initially, the nature of the explosions was unknown. There have been large-scale peace protests in Swat before, which were not confined to any one group or political party.

The dear country is suffering from many problems, as the feeling of insecurity among the people increases, new problems can arise. The situation demands that arrangements should be made to maintain law and order under any circumstances.

KHALIDA KHALID,

Turbat.