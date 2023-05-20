Saturday, May 20, 2023
PTI leaders welcome LHC decision on MNAs resignations

PTI leaders welcome LHC decision on MNAs resignations
Imran Mukhtar
May 20, 2023
ISLAMABA    -     Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Friday termed the Lahore High Court’s decision to rein­state its MNAs a victory for the Constitution and democracy saying the opposition leader in the Na­tional Assembly would have to go now.

PTI Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib and PTI senior leader Hammad Azhar said that the decision of LHC to declare NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf’s order of not allowing PTI MNAs to participate in the assembly sessions void ab initio was a ray of hope in this darkness. 

Farrukh said that Justice Shahid Karim of LHC declared null and void the decision of NA Speaker of accepting the resignation of PTI MNAs, reinstat­ing over 70 lawmakers from Punjab.

He said that NA opposition leader Raja Riaz Ahmed would now be removed in any case.

In his reaction, Hammad Azhar said that LHC has set aside the illegal order of the speaker National As­sembly whereby he was not allowing PTI MNAs to participate in the assembly session.

Imran Mukhtar

