Saturday, May 20, 2023
PTI minority’s leader Jai Parkash quits party

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Minority Wing’s leader Jai Parkash on Friday announced to quit PTI due to violence took place all over the country. Addressing the media in Karachi, he strongly condemned the violence that took place in the country following the arrest of ex-premier Imran Khan. He said those responsible for attacks on army installations, Jinnah House and other defense installations should be punished. Jai Parkash said everyone should condemn the incidents that occurred on May 9.

OUR STAFF REPORT

