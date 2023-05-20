PTI’s accused protestors to have right of appeal to courts: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence, Khawaja Mu­hammad Asif has said that the ac­cused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protestors, to be trialled in the military courts, would have the right to appeal to the High Courts and the Supreme Court.

The defence minister in an inter­view with an Arab news channel “Al Jazeera” expressed his point of view on the prevailing situation in the aftermath of the May 9 violent pro­tests by the PTI workers after the ar­rest of their Chairman Imran Khan.

Khawaja Asif said the PTI miscre­ants attacked public and govern­ment properties including military installations under a well-thought-out plan. “Such actions are tanta­mount to waging a war against Paki­stan. Those who attacked military installations, military bases and res­idences of military personnel, their trials will be held under military courts according to the procedure given in the constitution,” he added.

He said there was definitely a po­litical crisis in Pakistan but it would be overcome very soon. During the vio­lent incidents in Rawalpindi, Mianwali, and Lahore on May 9, armed groups of PTI attacked military installations, he added. The minister pointed out that there were arrests also made in the past in Pakistan, as he himself was also arrested, adding, “My leader (Nawaz Sharif) and many people of my politi­cal party were arrested but we never did politics of violence. We have never attacked military and civilian installa­tions on arrests.” The defence minister said the attackers on military and civil­ian installations were enemies of the country. “We have political differences, but that does not mean that govern­ment and public properties should be attacked,” he added.