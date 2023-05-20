Punjab contingent to depart for Quetta today for 34th National Games

LAHORE - Punjab’s sports contingent comprising over 450 athletes and officials will depart for Quetta today (Saturday) from the National Hockey Stadium here to participate in the 34th National Games, scheduled to be staged there from May 22 to 30. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Dr Asif Tufail will be the chef de mission and deputy chef de mission, respectively of the Punjab contingent. Prior to departure, members of the Punjab contingent were upbeat about their performance in the sports extravaganza. Meanwhile, SBP DG Dr Asif Tufail said that Punjab players were quite talented and well-prepared and they would put up fine performances against strong outfits of other provinces. “Our athletes have been imparted the best professional training during training camps. Our trainers also put special emphasis on the fitness of all male and female athletes,” he said. Dr Asif Tufail further said that Punjab players will participate in National Games with full preparation. “The players for Punjab teams have been selected purely on merit. We are quite hopeful that Punjab will top the medals table in the upcoming sports extravaganza of the country,” he added. He said that Punjab athletes have done plenty of hard work at training camps under the supervision of qualified coaches and we are pretty confident that Punjab athletes will exhibit their best possible performances in the grand event.