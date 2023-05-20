Punjab govt constitutes JITs to probe May 9 violence

LAHORE - The Home Department Punjab Friday constituted JITs to investigate the attack on Jinnah House and nine other cases registered in different police sta­tions of the city, according to a notification. DIG Kamran Adil has been appointed as the head of the JIT, while SSP Sohaib Ashraf, DSP Raza Zahid, ASP Taimur Khan and In-charge Investigation Mu­hammad Sarwar are also included in the JIT. Ac­cording to the Home Department, a JIT has also been constituted to probe nine other cases regis­tered in different police stations of the city, and the Home Department has issued a notification on the recommendations of the IG Police. SP Cantt Ar­slan Zahid has been appointed as the head of the JIT in cases 92/23 and 103/23 registered in police station Sarwar Road. SP Shehzad Rafiq Awan will probe cases 367/23, 366/23 registered in Model Town and 1280/23 cases registered in Gulberg police station, in 1271/23 cases registered in Gul­berg police station. According to the notification, SP Shahzad Rafiq Awan has been made the head of JIT in cases 368/23 registered in Shadman po­lice station and 1078/23 registered in Nasirabad police station, while SP Zubair will probe 852/23 case registered in Race course police station. Af­ter the arrest of Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on May 9, where protests were held across the country, many public and private proper­ties were seriously damaged by miscreants, and the aggressors burnt down the building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar. And Jinnah House Lahore was also set on fire after vandalism. Also, more details regarding the attack on Jinnah House have also emerged, according to which the violent protest­ers started gathering at Zaman Park Lahore from 2:35 to 2:40 PM, between 2:55 to 3:20 Dr. Yas­min Rashid and other leaders arrived at Liberty Chowk, at 4:05 pm the angry mob headed towards Cantt. The report states that at 5:15 p.m., the first attack was made on Jinnah House, which consist­ed of 25-30 people but was pushed back. At 5:27, miscreants re-entered Jinnah House with gradu­ally increasing numbers. According to the report, from 5:30 to 6:00, these miscreants severely vandalized the Jinnah House and caused severe damage. Further reinforcements reached Jinnah House, who played their part in the devastation, at 6:13 another group reached Jinnah House from Dharmapura. From 6:30 am to 7:55 pm, about 2,000 people collectively completely destroyed Jinnah House, this destruction continued till 8 pm.