Punjab govt decides to send reference against judge

LAHORE - Expressing concern over the alleged illegal facilitation of the nominated accused persons in the attack on the ISI office, the Punjab government on Friday decided to send an official refer­ence against a judge for providing ex­traordinary facilitation of the accused. A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to review the progress regard­ing legal proceedings against the miscreants involved in the events of May 9. It was agreed in the meeting that the decision of illegal and unconstitutional facili­tation of the nominated accused will be chal­lenged. The participants said that the facilitation of the nominated accused is equivalent to the murder of justice. The meeting was briefed that iden­tification and arrest of the accused persons were being ensured through geofencing, intelligence, social media & NADRA, and irrefutable evidence of telephonic communication with the top leadership is coming out. It was further informed that 628 calls of con­tact with the top leadership in Lahore have been traced. It was also decided in that meeting that the negotiating team, headed by the commissioner Lahore division will go to Zaman Park to negotiate TORs of search operation with the PTI chief. The meeting ap­proved cash rewards for those who identified the actual accused persons involved in the incidents of terrorism. Mohsin Naqvi ordered vigorous follow up of the cases filed against the miscre­ants adding that the con­cerned commissioners and RPOs should hold daily meetings to su­pervise the prosecution process. The CM further directed that the arrest of the fugitive miscreants should be ensured at the earliest. “Those who attacked army installations and public assets do not deserve any concession”; he stressed and maintained that May 9 was a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan when terrorism was carried out under a nefarious plan.