Rally held in support of Armed Forces

MIRPURKHAS-All Sindhi Pathan youth district Mirpurkhas took out rally in support of Pakistan Army here on Friday at Hyderabad road. Led by Pir Agha Zubair Jan Sarhandi , participators marched through main roads while carrying banners and placards in support of Pak Army they also raised slogans in support of Pak Army. UC chairman Muhammad Ali, trader Anisur Rehman Shaikh , Amin Memon, Basheer Illahi Muhammadi, Faisal Khan Yousuf Zai, Agha Roz Aman Murghzai and Ghouse Muhammad Pathan as well as Pir Zubair Jan Sarhandi spoke the rally. Meanwhile sunni Rabita council district Mirpurkhas also took out rally as Estehkam Pakistan and Yakjehti Pak Fauj rally in the city on Friday while participators carrying banners and placards as well as flags and raising slogans in support of Pak Fauj. Qari Abdul Rasheed, Hafiz Ehtishamul Haq , Hafiz Shah Fahad and others spoke the rally.

Meanwhile, Civil Society Sukkur also organised a rally here, after Friday prayers to express solidarity with the Pakistani forces. Speakers demanded strict action against the facilitators and implementers of attacking state institutions and said that any political party that burns installations, vehicles, Corps commander’s house, under the guise of politics must be dealt with iron hands. Fazalullah Shaikh, Lala Abid Khokhar and others addressed the rally.