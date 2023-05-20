‘Relevant depts working together to complete cotton cultivation target’

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that the district administration, field teams of Agriculture depart­ment and other relevant de­partments are working togeth­er with the farmers as one unit to complete the target of cotton cultivation in Punjab. He said this while presiding over divi­sional management committee meeting at Sahiwal, said a press release issued here on Friday. This month is very important for cotton cultivation, he added. He said that all the relevant de­partments would continue to support farmers from cotton cultivation to picking. It was told in the meeting that the target of cotton cultivation in Sahiwal division this year had been set as 0.140 million acres, of which 0.118340 million acres have been brought under culti­vation, which is 85 percent of the target. In addition, 500 cu­secs of water is being provided during cotton cultivation in Sa­hiwal division, which is enough for agricultural requirements. The Secretary Agriculture said that by implementing the Cot­ton Action Plan 2023-24, it would be possible to earn 3 bil­lion dollars in foreign exchange, which would yield good results on country’s economy. Commis­sioner Sahiwal Division Shoaib Iqbal Syed said that on the in­structions of Punjab Chief Min­ister 7 facility centers have been established in Sahiwal.