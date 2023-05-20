Responsible use of social media  

I read with interest the recent letter to the editor discussing the issue of ‘TikTok addiction’ published on May 3 in your newspaper. While I understand the concerns raised, I believe it is important to note that it is not the platform itself that is the issue, but rather how users choose to use it.

TikTok has become a popular platform for people of all ages to showcase their talents, creativity, and engage with others in a fun and entertaining way. While it is true that some individuals may become addicted to using the app, it is also important to acknowledge that there are many creators who use it responsibly and create content that adheres to the community guidelines set by the platform.

Furthermore, TikTok provides features like screen time management, which allow users and parents to manage the amount of time spent on the app. This can help prevent excessive use and ensure that users are not negatively impacted by the platform.

Instead of placing restrictions on the use of a specific platform, we should focus on educating individuals about responsible usage and the potential risks associated with excessive use of social media.

SIRAJ MUNEER SOOMRO,

Lahore.