Saturday, May 20, 2023
Return of sea breeze brings relief from scorching heat

May 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The resumption of the sea breeze provided much-needed relief to Karachiites from the scorching heat, but the weatherman has predicted the possible return of a heat wave in central and upper Sindh. Despite the hot and humid weather prevailing in Karachi, the sea breeze remained stronger than usual throughout the day on Thursday. In the afternoon, humidity levels reached 67 per cent, but the temperature remained moderate. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded a maximum wind speed of 27 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, the PMD’s Early Warning Centre has forecasted relatively hot and humid weather for the next three days in Karachi, with maximum temperatures expected to range between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, a heat wave is expected to make a comeback in the districts of central and upper Sindh starting on Friday.

