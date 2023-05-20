Saturday, May 20, 2023
Saeed Ghani invites quitters of PTI to join PPP

All members and voters of PTI are not enemies of country, says Minister

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Labour and Information, Saeed Ghani has invited those leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to join Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Talking to media in Karachi on Friday, he said that PPP will welcome those quitting PTI for their differences with party and agenda of its leadership. Saeed Ghani said that all members and voters of PTI are not enemies of country. The provincial minister said that PPP will be best option for those who have separate their ways with anti-Pakistan elements.



