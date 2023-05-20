Secretary lays foundation stone of div admin block

SARGODHA - Secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab Zahoor Hussain on Friday laid the foundation stone of Divisional Admin block build­ing here at social welfare office.

Director Social Welfare Sar­godha division Zaiba Andleeb and Manager Sanatzar Muham­mad Yar Gondal were also ac­companied him.

Later, the secretary visited un­der construction panahgah at District Headquarter (DHQ) hos­pital, reviewed ongoing work and directed contractors concerned to expedite the pace of work.

He reviewed the provision of health facilities in the Medical social services unit, Tarq-e-Nasha centre and TB welfare council.

He visited Dar-ul-Amaan, Kashana and Model children home and distributed gifts among orphans. He expressed satisfac­tion over the performance of the all departments which were working under the control of so­cial welfare,spokesman informed.

DRUG INVESTIGATORS WORKSHOP HELD

In line with special directives of Regional Police officer (RPO), Shahrukh Kamal Siddiqui, a train­ing work shop of drug investi­gators was conducted at Police Lines here on Friday.

Additional Districts and Ses­sion Judge, Deputy Prosecutors, DSP legal delivered the lectures to improve the skills, abilities and capabilities of investigation officers during the cases of drug mafias. Regional Police officer (RPO) stressed officers to get the modern training techniques to overcome the investigation chal­lenges.