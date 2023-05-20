Shibli blasts Islamabad police for raiding Imran’s Banigala residence

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Staff to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday strongly condemned the Islamabad police for raiding for­mer prime minister Imran Khan‘s Banigala residence.

He also accused the capital police for harassing security guards and staff of Chairman PTI unnecessarily. He added that the police should dem­onstrate some civility and respect the law or else they would approach the court against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.

In a strong reaction to Islamabad Police’s raids at Banigala, Senator Far­az said that police arrived at the chair­man’s residence in Banigala without warrants. He said that Islamabad po­lice came to Banigala for the second consecutive time without any reason with the sole purpose to spread fear and panic. PTI Senator stated that that they harassed the security guards and staff at the residence.

Faraz went on to say that PTI chief Khan had been living in Zaman Park in Lahore for the past eight months, advising that instead of coming with­out warrant and harassing the staff­ers, Islamabad Police should show some civility and respect for law.

He made it clear that ex-premier Khan was fully supporting the law enforcement agencies despite he had been implicated in false, frivolous, and baseless cases. Chief of the Staff to Chairman PTI suggested that in­stead of circumambulating the vacant residence, the police should focus on tackling the fast increasing crime in the federal capital. He warned that if the process of harassment of the staff was not stopped, they would move the court against the IGP.