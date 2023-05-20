Those who attacked Army installations, public assets do not deserve any concession, says CM Mohsin

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office on Fri­day to review progress regarding legal pro­ceedings against the miscreants involved in the May-9 incidents. The meeting approved cash rewards for those who identified the accused. The meeting expressed deep con­cern over illegal facilitation of the nomi­nated accused persons in the attacks and it was decided to send a reference against officials who provided facilitation to the ac­cused. It was agreed upon in the meeting that the decision of illegal and unconstitu­tional facilitation of the nominated accused would be challenged. The meeting gave ap­proval for a negotiating team, headed by the commissioner Lahore division, to go to Zaman Park. Mohsin Naqvi ordered vigor­ous follow-up of the cases, filed against the miscreants, adding that the commission­ers and RPOs concerned should hold daily meetings to supervise the prosecution pro­cess. The CM directed that the arrest of the miscreants should be ensured at the earli­est. Those who attacked the army installa­tions and public assets did not deserve any concession, he stressed and maintained that May 9 was a dark chapter in the histo­ry of Pakistan when terrorism was carried out under a nefarious plan. The meeting was briefed that identification and arrest of the accused persons was being ensured through geo-fencing, intelligence reports, social media and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) record, and irrefutable evidence of telephonic com­munications with the top leadership of a political party, which went viral later on. The meeting was further informed that 628 calls of contacts with the top leadership in Lahore had been traced. Information Minis­ter Amir Mir, chief secretary, IG police, Addi­tional IGP (Special Branch), additional chief secretary, law secretary, CCPO Lahore, ACS (Home), commissioner Lahore, additional IGP (CTD), IGP (prisons), and other officials attended the meeting, while all divisional commissioners and RPOs participated through video-link.

MOHSIN NAQVI CONDEMNS BLAST NEAR JI AMEER’S CONVOY AT ZHOB

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned a blast near the convoy of Ameer-e-Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq at Zhob. Mohsin Naqvi thanked Allah Almighty for keeping Sirajul Haq safe during the attack. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi has prayed for an early recovery of the injured and stated that the anti-Paki­stan forces are bent upon destabilizing the country. Mohsin Naqvi urged that in the giv­en sensitive circumstances everyone needs to play his role for the integrity and unity of our dear homeland.