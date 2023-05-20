Transporters reduce fares by 15pc on DC’s order

MULTAN - The transport companies have reduced travel fares by 15 per­cent on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir. The DC had issued directives as a consequent effect of the recent reduction in fuel prices announced by the federal gov­ernment. The DC on Friday said the district administra­tion decided to ensure that the benefit of recent relief in petrol prices must be passed on to commuters in the form of reduced fares.

Transporters have reduced fares by 15 percent and dis­played the updated fare list at wagon and bus stands as per orders of the DC.

Meanwhile, official teams have been formed and deput­ed at routes to check whether transporters were charging new reduced fares or still sticking to old fares, according to an official release.

FACIAL RECOGNITION SYSTEM GOES FUNCTIONAL AT MULTAN AIRPORT

Facial Recognition System, a technology capable of match­ing a human face from a digital image or a video frame against a database of faces, has been made functional at Multan In­ternational Airport (MIAP).

A spokesperson for Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Friday said, “After Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore, Multan was the fourth airport where this system has gone opera­tional.”

He informed that the sys­tem would be of great help to bordering agencies, adding that these would check illegal international transportation through the system.

Japan International Cooper­ation System (JICS) imparted training to Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) and Civil Aviation Authority officials at MIAP in this regard, he main­tained.

“The cooperation between Japanese and Pakistani gov­ernments for strengthening the security system at our air­ports is a continuous process,” the spokesperson concluded.

It is worth mentioning here that Facial Recognition System is typically employed to authen­ticate users through ID verifica­tion services, and works by pin­pointing and measuring facial features from a given image.

It is a category of biometric se­curity while other forms of bio­metric software included voice, fingerprint recognition, and eye retina or iris recognition.