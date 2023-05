The United Arab Emirates said that it would help Pakistan to build hoses for the flood-stricken people.

In this regard, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah met United Arab Emirates ambassador Hamad Ubaid Ibrahim Al zabi in which the latter expressed support to speed up the relief efforts for the flood affectees.

In the meeting, it was decided to increase the trade ties between the both brotherly nations and the project to cooperate over construction of houses would be soon finalized.