Undeterred Imran says efforts are under way to 'crush' party

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Friday that efforts were on to "crush" his party.

In an interactive session with journalists, Mr Khan said, "Today, a Punjab government delegation came to meet me, and they gave me eight names, who they said were wanted men." Everyone in the PTI was currently wanted, he added.

"The authorities have apprised me of conducting a search operation at Zaman Park's residence, but I have refused to do so. They can come as per permission given by the Lahore High Court (LHC)," he maintained.

The LHC ordered to form a two-member government team comprising a lady police officer,and the PTI member to aid for the search operation, he said.

Mr Khan asked for evidence regarding his party's involvement in the May 9 violence, saying that if anyone from the PTI was involved, he will help [the police] catch them.

But this is not the case, adding that this is being done to crush PTI,he said. How could they arrest 7,500 people, he questioned. "There are videos of Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Yasmin Rashid asking people to be peaceful," he claimed.

Claiming the arrests of PTI leaders and workers were a crackdown against the PTI, Mr Khan added, "This is not happening for the enforcement of law in the country. All this is happening to crush the party".

He claimed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was isolated, Mr Khan said, “A political party or a leader becomes isolated when he does not have the support of the people".

Mr Khan was of the view that the government would be charged under Article 6 for delaying the polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking about the Supreme Court (SC), Mr Khan claimed, "Despite all the differences in the apex court, all judges agree on the point that elections should be held within 90 days".

Believing that the government was "petrified" of elections, the deposed premier said, "The PDM is afraid of holding elections because it lost the by-elections despite the support of stakeholders. Now it [PDM] is running away from the elections".

"The government is looking for ways to plan to bring me and the PTI into conflict with the army," Mr Khan maintained.

Earlier today, Mr Khan reiterated that he would not bow down to anyone.

Taking to Twitter, the deposed prime minister fired a fresh salvo at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying, "PTI and its supporters have been subjected to the worst crackdown and terror today".

He said that the kind of demonstration that was taking place in the current regime did not happen even during the tenure of Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf.

On Thursday, Mr Khan lambasted his political opponents and asked the nation to stand up for its rights.

Taking to Twitter, the ousted premier slammed the PDM, saying, "A gang of thugs and criminals is dominating the country".

He lamented, "Amidst the deep economic woes and challenges faced by rising unemployment, the rulers are using their power to eliminate the country's leading political party through a fascist approach."

PTI chief Imran Khan said he will keep fighting for the sake of“real freedom” even if he was left alone.

His statement came as prominent PTI leaders including former federal minister for national health services Aamer Mehmood Kiani and former federal minister for environment Malik Amin Aslam announced quitting the party citing the party’s involvement in May 9 attacks on “security installations” as reason, with others demanding Mr Khan to condemn the attacks openly.

At an interactive session with journalists at his Zaman Park residence, he said “Don’t you dare think that I’ll step back due to pressure”. If two assassination attempts had failed to push him back, he added, know that he would keep standing.