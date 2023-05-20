US issues hundreds of sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war

The US unveiled Friday hundreds of new sanctions against Russia alongside its international partners, seeking to punish Moscow for the ongoing war against Ukraine.

The economic penalties draw on multiple US agencies, including the Treasury Department which blacklisted 22 individuals and 104 entities with activities in over 20 countries and jurisdictions in an attempt to further clamp down on efforts to evade existing US sanctions.

“From the beginning of President Putin’s illegal and unprovoked war, our global coalition has focused on supporting Ukraine while degrading Russia’s ability to conduct its invasion,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

“Our collective efforts have cut Russia off from key inputs it needs to equip its military and is drastically limiting the revenue the Kremlin receives to fund its war machine. Today’s actions will further tighten the vise on Putin’s ability to wage his barbaric invasion and will advance our global efforts to cut off Russian attempts to evade sanctions,” she added.

Those sanctioned include members of what the Biden administration called a “covert procurement network” tied to Swiss-Italian businessman Walter Moretti that has been used to facilitate procurement of sensitive technologies and equipment restricted by the West and its allies for export to Russia.

Dirk Troendle, a German national, has been placed under sanctions for having helped Moretti, as have two India-based companies used by Moretti – Mavasal Impex Private Limited and Innoedge Cloudserve Private Limited, according to the Treasury. The firms are alleged to have helped Moretti buy advanced technologies for re-sale to Russian firms, including those involved in nuclear weapons-related research and development.

The Lichtenstein-based Trade Initiative Establishment is also being designated for helping US sanctioned Russian entities purchase semiconductor and nanotechnology production equipment.

In the Netherlands, the US is sanctioning businessman Edwin Onno Van Ingen and three of his companies for assisting Russian labs the Treasury Department said are focused on nuclear weapons development, as well as the development of advanced conventional weapons.

The State Department separately issued sanctions over 200 entities, including individuals, ships and aircraft.

The sanctions target Russia’s defense and related industries, as entities involved in expanding Russia’s energy sector, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“Today’s actions implement new commitments made at the G7 Leaders’ Summit and demonstrate our shared resolve to hold Russia accountable for its mounting atrocities in Ukraine,” he added.

The actions are part of larger efforts from the G-7 group of wealthy democracies seeking to further punish Russia for its war against Ukraine, now well into its second year.

The US and its international allies have imposed biting sanctions on the Kremlin in retaliation, and imposed sweeping limits on the items that can be exported to Russia.