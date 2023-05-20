Zalmay Khalilzad rebuked, told to mind his own business

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad yesterday re­buked for­mer US envoy on Afghani­stan Zalmay Khalilzad for blatantly is­suing controversial state­ments about Pakistan’s pol­itics and the Armed Forces.

Khalilzad faced intense backlash for his tweets against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and was told to mind his own business. On Twitter, Zal­may Khalilzad had reacted to COAS Asim Munir’s speech during the Army Chief’s re­cent visit to Sialkot Garri­son, accusing that the entire speech was “alarming”.

Khalilzad said he was con­cerned for Pakistan before, but now the Army chief’s speech led him to believe that things were truly dire. He asserted that a coun­try’s army was a critical in­stitution that must be led by someone possessed of sobri­ety, calm responsibility, and “political neutrality.”

Khalilzad’s unjustified re­marks came after the In­ter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said the Army Chief had underscored that re­cently planned and orches­trated tragic incidents will never be allowed again at any cost. The COAS reassured the rank and file that all those responsible for bringing shame to the nation on Black Day of 9th May would certainly be brought to justice.

The army chief had repre­sented the whole nation when he called martyrs and their monuments are a source of in­spiration and pride for the rank and file of the Armed Forc­es, Law Enforcement Agen­cies, government officials, and the people of Pakistan. Khalil­zad was heavily slammed on social media for his unwanted and controversial comments against COAS Asim Munir. Ne­tizens including members from the ruling coalition hit out at Zalmay Khalilzad for his state­ments against the Pakistan Army Chief. They questioned his sources for the claims he made in his tweets and also asked him to refrain from com­menting on Pakistan’s internal matters.

Previously, the Foreign Office has even warned Zalmay Khalil­zad not to comment on Paki­stan’s domestic issues.

However, the former US en­voy continues to double down on his commentary on the cur­rent political situation in Paki­stan while often cautioning the Pakistan government.

Pakistan People’s Party lead­er Senator Palwasha Khan blasted Khalilzad for his un­called for statement.

“And who are you to comment on our internal affairs! Wanna stay relevant? Find something to do! Stay out of Pakistan s af­fairs Mr Khalilzad. You are not the viceroy of Pakistan. Come back to reality,” she tweeted.

The lawmaker added: “Your ill intentioned concern for Pa­kistan and your criticism of our Army Chief means nothing to us. Steer clear of our affairs.”

Defence analyst Abdullah Gul said Khalilzad was a disgraceful person. “You even don’t know the tel number of any senior of­ficer and talking about that they told you. You are a disgrace to humanity and USA too. Just tell me the name of 10 officers who were present in Sialkot? Tell me the name of place where this conference took place? You are a fool,” he tweeted.

Defence analyst Lt Gen Naeem Khalid Lodhi (retd) said the 9th May incidents should be inves­tigated and culprits must be brought to justice.

“It is also need to investigate motives of the incident. The civ­il and military leadership have taken a timely and wise deci­sion to deal with the miscreants of these violent incidents with iron hands,” he maintained.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Senator Abdul Qayyum, a former Lt. Gen, said the Pakistan Army was sym­bol of unity and integrity of the country.

“Enemies of Pakistan always try to damage the solidarity of Pakistan. People of Pakistan love and respect their Army. Pa­kistan’s armed forces are fully capable to counter any kind of internal and external challeng­es,” he added.

In March, responding to Khalilzad’s controversial state­ments on the social media, the US State Department had made it clear that the former Special Representative on Afghanistan did not represent the US for­eign policy.