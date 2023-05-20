Zimbabwe Select dominate Pakistan Shaheens, take 2-0 lead in One-Day series

LAHORE-In a commanding performance, Zimbabwe Select crushed Pakistan Shaheens by 80 runs in the second one-day match of the six-game series, taking a 2-0 lead. Blessing Muzarabani played a pivotal role, scoring a rapid 50 and taking four wickets to secure the victory.

According to information made available here, chasing a target of 237 runs, Pakistan Shaheens’ batting lineup struggled once again, collapsing to a meager 156 all out in the 38th over. Their run chase got off to a poor start when Saim Ayub was dismissed for a golden duck. After the early setback, captain Imran Butt partnered with Muhammad Huraira, taking the team’s total to 44 runs in the 10th over.

However, Zimbabwe Select’s Muzarabaniprovided the breakthrough by dismissing Huraira, who hammered 33 off 36 balls. Pakistan Shaheens suffered another blow when Kamran Ghulam was dismissed without scoring. Butt then formed brief partnerships with Hussain Talat (10) and Haseebullah Khan (8) before Mubasir Khan joined him in the middle.

When the score was 71/5 in the 18th over, Mubasir and Butt displayed resilience, adding a valuable 73-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Just as the pair seemed to gain control, Victor Nyauchi managed to remove Butt, dealing a significant blow to Pakistan Shaheens’ pursuit.

Butt top-scored for his team with a patient 45 off 81 balls, including three boundaries. In the next over, Sean Williams further tilted the game in Zimbabwe Select’s favor by dismissing Mubasir Khan, who scored 44 runs with 7 fours. Pakistan Shaheens slipped to 147/7.

The visitors’ tailenders could not offer much resistance against the disciplined bowling attack of the hosts, who wrapped up the innings by claiming the remaining 3 wickets within the next 3 overs. Muzarabani led the bowling attack for Zimbabwe with figures of 4/23, while Nyauchi and Williams picked up two wickets each.

Earlier, Zimbabwe Select chose to bat first and posted 236 runs on the board, thanks to an exceptional half-century by their lower-order batsman, Muzarabani. Despite Aamer Jamal’s five-wicket haul, which reduced the hosts to 169/9 in the 32nd over, Muzarabani formed a sensational 67-run partnership for the last wicket with Tendai Chatara. He remained unbeaten on 50, while Chatara was dismissed for 15 runs by Mir Hamza.

Pakistan Shaheens gained an early advantage when Shahnawaz Dahani dismissed opener Innocent Kaia (10) and No. 3 batsman Wessly Madhevere (0) in consecutive deliveries during the fourth over. Jamal claimed his first wicket in the 11th over, removing Sean Williams for 13, followed by the dismissal of well-set Craig Ervine (23) in his next over.

Jamal continued to trouble the Zimbabwe Select batsmen, taking three more wickets between the 26th and 32nd over. He sent back wicket-keeper Clive Madande (43), skipper Wellington Masakadza (6), and Victor Nyauchi (9). Ryan Burl, who held the fort for Zimbabwe alongside Madande with a crucial sixth-wicket partnership of 88 runs, was bowled by Mehran Mumtaz on 47 in the 31st over.

Scores in Brief

ZIMBABWE SELECT 236 all out, 38.5 overs (B Muzarabani 50*, R Burl 47, C Madane 43; Aamir Jamal 5-75, Dahani 2-36) beat PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 156 all out, 37.3 overs (Imran Butt 45, Mubasir Khan 44; B Muzarabani 4-23, S Williams 2-16, V Nyauchi 2-43) by 80 runs.