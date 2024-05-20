2 dacoits die in Faisalabad police enncounter

FAISALABAD - Two dacoits were allegedly killed in a police encounter in the area of Millat Town police station here on late Saturday night. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that an encounter took place between the police and outlaws near Falahi Bridge Diyal Gar on Millat Road in which two criminals including Imtiaz (25) and Nabeel (30) received serious injuries and died on the spot. Both accused were reportedly involved in dacoity. Their bodies were shifted to mortuary of Allied Hospital-I for postmortem, he added.

A police spokesman said that Imtiaz alias Jajju and Nabeel Arshad were in police custody and the police party was carrying them for recovery of case property when their 6 accomplices intercepted the police van near Diyal Garh and opened firing. The police returned fire in self-defence and during the encounter, Imtiaz and Nabeel received bullets fired by their accomplices on the police party. As a result, both accused were injured seriously and the police called Rescue 1122 for help to shift the victims to hospital but in vain as they both expired before the arrival of the Rescue 1122 team.

Accused Imtiaz alias Jajji was the ringleader of a shooter gang and wanted to the police in a number of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and other cases. Their bodies were shifted to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation is under progress, he added.

Encroachments removed from Aminpur Bazaar

Encroachments were removed from Aminpur Bazaar during a vigorous drive in the city.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) Muhammad Zubair Wattoo said here on Sunday that Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nauman Afzal Awan supervised the anti-encroachment operation during which heavy machinery was used to remove cemented encroachments from Amin Pur Bazaar. The MCF teams also demolished sheds which exceeded 3 feet in front of shops besides confiscating their material. He said that encroachment was an offence and the crackdown against it would continue and its scope would be expanded to other parts of the city also for greater public interest.

He said that shopkeepers and residents of downtown areas should voluntarily remove their encroachments, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them besides heavy fines and forfeiting their material without any discrimination.