7 Pakistanis make it to Forbes’ ‘30 under 30 Asia’ list

ISLAMABAD - Seven talented Pakistanis have made it to Forbes’ prestigious ‘30 Under 30 Asia’ list, celebrating their remarkable achievements across various fields at a young age. The renowned American economic magazine Forbes recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions and achieved notable success before turning 30. The ‘30 Under 30 Asia’ list encompasses a diverse range of categories, including sports, media marketing, showbiz, manufacturing and industries, retail e-commerce, social impact, and gaming. Each year, Forbes highlights 300 exceptional individuals from across the region. The seven Pakistani honorees for 2024 were Sarkhil Buane (Abi), Adeel Abid (Linkstar), Aizaz Nair (Linkstar), Ali Raza (Linkstar), Aleena Nadeem (EduFi), Kasra Zonier (Trucker) and Bushra Sultan (Artist). Bushra Sultan, a Lahore-based filmmaker and creative director, was the only Pakistani featured in the Arts category. At 29, she has garnered attention for her campaign ‘Demesne Couture,’ also known as ‘Dolls,’ which poignantly depicts how brides are often controlled ‘like puppets.’ In the Finance and Venture Capital category, Aleena Nadeem and Sarkhil Buane have been recognized for their startup “EduFi”, which aids students in managing their education expenses. Adeel Abid, Aizaz Nair, and Ali Raza, the Karachi-based co-founders of “Linkstar”, were featured in the Consumer Technology category. “Linkstar” is a platform that enables freelancers to create free portfolio websites, which can be enhanced with advanced features. In 2023, Linkstar expanded its operations by acquiring “Oliv”, a Dubai-based career marketplace that helps companies hire students. These young Pakistani innovators and entrepreneurs are making significant strides in their respective fields, bringing pride to the nation and showcasing the immense potential of Pakistan’s youth on a global stage.