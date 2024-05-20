AC seals two fuel agencies, petrol pump

SARGODHA - Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Zohaib Shafi on Sunday visited several petrol pumps and sealed two fuel agencies and a petrol pump on rules violations. The AC also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 to a filling station for selling petrol against control rates. Later, Zohaib Shafi visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Shahpur and reviewed the pace of development work at newly under-construction hospital building. He directed the SDO building to complete construction work within the stipulated period. The AC further said the government was striving hard to give much relief to the masses after bringing down inflation.

DPO stresses community patrolling to ward off animal theft.

District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi has directed ensuring community patrolling (Thikri Pehra) in the district to secure people from cattle theft as Eid ul Azha is near.

He directed DSPs and SHOs of all tehsils to ensure community patrolling in their respective tehsils by taking personal interest to save people from thieves and robbers. He said that community patrolling was an effective tool to control animal theft in rural areas. “This system also discourages drug peddlers, land grabbers, show of illegal weapons in addition to reporting about proclaimed offenders,” he added. Community policing also worked for the police department as an intelligence network, he said.